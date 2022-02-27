Chance to have your say over priorities for the Chew Valley

Posted: 27.02.22 at 16:03 by Emma Dance



Local groups, organisations and residents in the Chew Valley are invited to the next virtual Chew Valley Area Forum on Monday February 28 at 6pm.

The meeting will include speakers from BANES Citizen’s Advice Bureau and the Council’s Welfare Teams, an update on the work of the Climate and Nature Emergency Group as well as demonstration on the use of parish online digital mapping tool.

Chris Head, Chair of the Forum said: ”The Forum helps facilitate conversations and share information across the area so that we can all be better informed and help respond to local issues. We are keen to hear from local people about what they think the Forum’s priorities should be over the coming year and welcome any resident or local organisation from the area to join the discussion.”

Councillor Kevin Guy, leader of the council said: “The council’s purpose is to improve the lives of residents and if we are to deliver on this it is essential communities share information and feedback. Our regular Area Forums give us the chance to listen to what people have to say and I’d urge residents to try to attend and let us hear their views.”

Area Forums are open to all and bring together public services, local organisations and residents to improve local engagement, encourage people to talk to each other and share their skills and ideas.

Chew Valley Area Forum comprises the parished areas of: Chelwood, Chew Magna, Chew Stoke, Clutton, Compton Martin, East Harptree, Hinton Blewett, Nempnett Thrubwell, Norton Malreward, Publow and Pensford, Stanton Drew, Stowey Sutton, Temple Cloud and Cameley, Ubley, West Harptree and Whitchurch

The other Area Forums are: Bath Area, Bathavon, Somer Valley and Keynsham.

You can find more information and meeting dates on the council website.

To join the Zoom meeting on 28 February, you will be need to enter the Meeting ID: 926 4826 6434 and Password: 1vKP1jHKhP

You can watch the Area Forum live, or at a later time, on the council’s YouTube channel

