Wells Vineyard boost as Chair of Mendip donates £1,200 to local good causes

Posted: 25.01.22 at 11:58 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Chair of Mendip District Council, Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, has donated £1,200 to local charities across the district using money from the Chair’s Fund.

Monies have been received by food banks, including Wells Vineyard, Fair Frome, Glastonbury Bridging the Gap, and Street and Shepton Mallet Salvation Army branches.

Elim Connect Centre, a homeless emergency shelter, also benefited from the funding.

The Chair’s Fund is available to the Chair of the Council to use at their discretion for worthy causes and promotion of the District. This year, each of the charities nominated, received £200.

Cllr Sprawson-White, said: “I’m pleased to be able to support these much-needed, invaluable assets within our communities.

“In these unsettling times, more people than ever are relying on food banks and a place to shelter, which is why we must show our support to the charities and volunteers who work so hard.

“I hope my donation will enable these charities to help even more people this winter.”

Mary Powell, Treasurer of Glastonbury Bridging the Gap Foodbank, said: “Many thanks to Cllr Helen Sprawson-White for the generous donation. We very much appreciate the cheque for £200 which we received.

“This will be used to purchase fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, cheese, meat, etc. which will be delivered along with a week’s worth of store cupboard goods to recipients.”

Bob Ashford, Chair of Trustees at Fair Frome, said: "The pandemic isn’t over with many people with acute health and financial needs, continuing to feel anxious, isolated and struggling to feed themselves and their families.

“Demand on our services has never been higher and we are expecting it to continue to rise. With this very welcome support and that of the local Frome community, we will do everything we can to meet the growing challenges ahead."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Mendip marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2022

Read more... Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) takes place on 27th January. It’s a day which commemorates victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. Mendi...

Upcoming Wells Event... Activate Holiday Camps at Wells Cathedral School We are delighted to announce that Activate will be running camps at Wells Cathedral School in every school holiday in 2022 (except Christmas). Don&...



Event