Campaign to help Wells businesses fill job vacancies

A new campaign is aiming to bring Somerset’s employers and jobseekers together in a bid to help fill vacancies and provide a timely boost to local businesses.

STEP-UP Somerset, a collaborative project between Somerset County Council, Mendip District Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council, South Somerset District Council and partner organisations, is calling on businesses to promote their vacancies by hosting a STEP into Jobs open doors event.

This is a county-wide campaign encouraging Somerset businesses to open the doors of their workplace for a limited period once or twice a week, between 25 October and 24 November.

Businesses hoping to fill vacancies are being encouraged to accept CVs, provide a tour of the workplace, conduct informal interviews or trial candidates for an evening.

STEP-UP Somerset will help promote these events and provide support to make sure businesses can make the most of this opportunity to connect with local talent.

A spokesperson for STEP-UP Somerset said: “We know that many businesses are finding it harder than ever to fill their vacancies, and we hope that this month-long campaign can help businesses get the word out there about the opportunities available and link them with suitable candidates.”

Businesses wanting to host a STEP into Jobs open doors event need to sign up by 5pm on 21 October and for more information, contact Sarah Johnson, Event Coordinator, by emailing [email protected]

