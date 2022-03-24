Calling Wells musicians and artists for the Queen's Jubilee!

Posted: 24.03.22 at 10:20 by Emma Dance



Applications are open to perform at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in Wells

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a big day of celebration and festivities will take place in Wells on Sunday, June 5, with music, theatre, dance, workshops, exhibitions and entertainment in various venues across Wells. At the end of the day there will be an opportunity for local musicians and performers to take part in an Acoustic Showcase on the Bandstand and applications are open now!

Local choirs are also invited to sing a 20-minute slot on the Cathedral Green and to join together at the end to perform a mighty rendition of Jerusalem alongside local orchestra, and the organisers are looking for a local artist to lead drop-in workshops throughout the day to create a commemorative piece of community art.

For further info on any of these opportunities, please contact [email protected] or call 01749 672522.

