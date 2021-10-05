Calling Wells businesses - Mendip’s business revitalisation grant closes soon

Posted: 05.10.21 at 12:19 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Commercial firms in Mendip are being urged to apply for grant funding to "revitalise" their businesses before the October 11 deadline.

Those with promising project ideas, who employ between five and 49 staff, could get between £5,000 and £20,000 to help their organisations face the challenges and opportunities of the emerging economy, post Covid-19 and Brexit.

If successful, the Mendip District Council grant could cover up to 75 per cent of the project’s capital and/or revenue costs.

Projects that aid business resilience, boost profits, secure existing jobs and potential new employment opportunities will be looked upon favourably, as will those that provide clear, social or environmental benefits for the wider community – such as lowering carbon emissions, providing a new service for the local area or using Mendip-based suppliers.

To apply for funding, applicants must first complete an Expression of Interest Form and outline their project proposal.

Selected businesses will progress to stage two, where they’ll be offered an exclusive 1-2-1 session with a business advisor to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the business and the project in more detail.

Following the advice session, businesses will be in a strong position to complete and submit their grant application for consideration by a council awards panel.

For a step-by-step guide to completing the Expression of Interest form and final grant application, visit: mendip.gov.uk/revitalisegrant.

There is a limited window to complete and submit applications for this funding. The discretionary Business Revitalisation Grant for Mendip first launched on September 27, and it closes at 5pm on Monday October 11.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Free Children's Event - Theo The Yellow Bird Adventures Children's Stories with free music Free children's event, the second of three events this year in Wells Town Hall. Come and join in with Theo The Yellow Bird and Dawn Bosley, a l...



Event