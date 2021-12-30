Businesses in Wells showed true Christmas spirit to help serve up a festival feast

Posted: 30.12.21 at 17:29 by The Editor



The Mayor of Wells transformed into Santa Claus to give the presents The woodwork room at Heads Up became the serving area for the Christmas lunch

ON CHRISTMAS Day a special festive lunch was laid on in Wells for the vulnerable and people who would otherwise be alone.

Five volunteer drivers brought them to Heads Up, the mental health charity at South Horrington, in the morning then took them home after the Queen’s Speech.

They were welcomed at Heads Up, which is normally closed on Christmas, with a free three-course lunch, drinks, music, card tricks and presents.

Their host was the Mayor of Wells, Councillor Philip Welch, who donned the Santa Claus outfit to distribute the gifts.

“Businesses in Wells showed true Christmas spirit and were very generous,” said Councillor Welch. “Griffiths Butchers gave all the turkey, Wells Golf Club staff cooked and sliced it. All the veg, gravy, cranberry sauce, Christmas pudding and drinks were donated by Morrisons, Waitrose, Tesco and Queen Street Deli.

“The Cathedral School gave the Christmas crackers, festive serviettes and tablecloths. Serving equipment was loaned by the Crown Hotel. Plates, glasses, condiments and cutlery were borrowed from Geoff Haskins and special thanks to the volunteers who helped on Christmas Day and beforehand.”

They included chefs Paul Jeffrey and his son Max, Sharon and Bob Haigh from Wells Rotary, Non Hobson who made the table decorations, Sue Walker who provided the music, the five drivers and the four city councillors who wrapped the presents.

