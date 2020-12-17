Bringing obituaries back to life for our Wells readers

Posted: 17.12.20 at 13:37 by Tim Lethaby



Martin and Georgina Gibbs Georgina and Martin Gibbs at W B Gibbs and Sons funeral directors

Wells Nub News is delighted to announce the launch of our new obituaries section as part of our continued commitment to building strong ties with the local community.

As an online local newspaper sitting right at the heart of the area, we have partnered with Henton's independent family-owned and run W B Gibbs and Sons to offer this new service to their clients.

Obituaries have always been a fundamental part of local newspapers, so we are excited to be "bringing obituaries back to life" for Wells Nub News.

Obituaries can be any length, include up to 10 images and will be published completely free of charge on the Wells Nub News website.

Family and friends can view and share the entries, which will remain on the obituaries section.

There is also the option to include a link to a charity or crowdfunding page if the family is requesting donations in memory of their loved one.

W B Gibbs and Sons, who are situated on the main road through Henton, were established in 1966 by William Bertram Gibbs along with his sons, Eric and Brian.

However, the family history can be traced back over many generations to the 1700s, trading under their own names, when the local builders were also the funeral directors.

Eric’s son, Martin, joined the business in 1988 and now carries on the family tradition, working with his wife Georgina after Brian passed away last year.

They are proud members of the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) and in the past few years have started offering Golden Charter Funeral Plans.

Martin and Georgina take great pride in the service they provide. It is their ultimate goal to provide you with a service that accommodates your needs and requests, to enable you to create the perfect send off for your loved one.

They take great care in maintaining a high standard of facilities, from their funeral home to the vehicles they use, to the staff they employ and advice they give you during this difficult time.

Martin said: “It is an honour to help people provide a send-off to a loved one, offering support for them at what is a very difficult time.

“What people like about us is the personal service, we are a small team so we get to know the families we help, and sometimes I even speak to terminally-ill people and help them plan for their family once they have gone.”

Martin carried his first coffin for the family business when he was 16 and has been working for the firm ever since.

His dedicated team can provide you with everything you need in order to make your loved one’s funeral as personal and stress-free as possible.

Available 24 hours a day to advise and offer assistance, Martin and Georgina are available at their offices or alternatively, they can visit you in your home.

Services can be tailored to reflect the personality of your loved one. W B Gibbs and Sons have helped lots of families create services that really allow the personality of the individual to shine through, whether this be through music, flowers or transport.

Of course, if there is a way you want to put your loved one’s stamp on the ceremony, they will do their very best to make this happen.

Martin said: “Funerals have definitely changed over the years, they are now more often a celebration of the person’s life, which is why people are often asked to come dressed in bright shirts or there can be amusing music played.

“People are also now choosing to personalise their coffin, and have had them in the colours of their favourite football team, or with drawings on from their grandchildren.

“Of course, many people still want to have a more traditional funeral so we can be flexible to allow the family as much choice as possible.”

Obviously, coronavirus has had a big impact on funeral directors, particularly in working with the family planning the ceremony.

“It has been really hard for families who have lost someone at this time,” said Martin.

“Particularly at the start of the first lockdown when there were very strict restrictions, some people had more immediate family than were allowed to attend, so it became very difficult.

“However, we offer the experience and support to help them with a personal touch, which people certainly seem to appreciate.”

And it is this desire to help people out, often at their worst times, that is at the heart of W B Gibbs and Sons.

Martin said: “It may sound strange but I find being a funeral director rewarding, as I enjoy helping people.

“We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and as a job you really get the sense of helping someone.

“Through our many conversations with our clients we do get to know them, and often we will learn a lot about the person who has passed.

“We are that listening ear for families often when they need it most, and that is very satisfying.”

For more information about W B Gibbs and Sons, you can visit their website at www.wbgibbs.co.uk, email [email protected], or call 01749 672550/07855 583511.

To visit the obituaries page, you can click here.

