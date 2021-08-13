James Naughtie and Jonathan Dimbleby to star as full line-up for Wells Festival of Literature 2021 is revealed

Posted: 13.08.21 at 11:34 by Liz Bowskill



The full programme for the Wells Festival of Literature this October has now been published.

It is jam packed full of delights and truly has something for everyone. There is poetry and prose, fiction and non-fiction, comedy and drama, covering a vast range of subjects from hot topics like racism and sexism through science, history, politics, classics, plants, cookery to scandal and biography.

Meet the authors who will entertain and enthral with their wit and wisdom. The full programme can be found on the festival website at www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk.

If political history is your interest then you will not want to miss James Naughtie talking about his book On The Road: American Adventures from Nixon to Trump.

Well known as a radio and news presenter, as well as special correspondent for the BBC, this acclaimed author has written several political works, On The Road being his latest.

America has fascinated him for 50 years or more and this book tells the story of a country that is grappling with a dream and questions who Americans think they are now.

Operation Barbarossa explained by Jonathan Dimbleby

It is a book filled with anecdotes, memories, tears and laughter which covers such memorable events as the Watergate scandal, the end of the Cold War, the cultural conflicts around the Clintons, the trauma of 9/11 and the transformational elections of Obama, Trump and Biden.

Another well known presenter of current affairs and political radio and television programmes, who is also an author and historian, is Jonathan Dimbleby.

His latest book Barbarossa: How Hitler Lost The War is a Sunday Times Top Ten Bestseller. For this book he draws on as yet unseen material from the archives.

Hitler’s invasion of Russia in 1941, Operation Barbarossa, aimed to annihilate Soviet communism, exterminate the Jews and create Lebensraum for the German master race.

It led to the destruction of the Third Reich and was cataclysmic for Germany with millions of men killed, wounded or missing.

Sathnam Sanghera’s view of modern Britain

Jonathan writes with authority and humanity, and his gripping account paints a vivid picture of this monumental campaign.

It tells the story of leaders who made crucial decisions, men and women who fought on the front line and soldiers who committed heinous crimes on an unparalleled scale.

Sathnam Sanghera completes this trio of authors. As the son of Punjabi immigrants, who went from starting school unable to speak English to attaining a first class degree from Cambridge, Sanghera illuminates some of the darkest and misunderstood corners of our shared history in his book Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain.

In this Sunday Times Bestseller, Sanghera uses prose, that is both insightful and full of ascorbic wit, to demonstrate how much of what we consider to be modern Britain is actually rooted in our imperial past.

He shows how our past is everywhere, from the foundation of the NHS, the nature of our racism, the campaign for Brexit to the government’s early response to the Covid crisis.

The Wells Festival of Literature’s aim has always been to support local state schools and colleges in fostering a love of literature.

This educational work, arranging for authors to speak in schools, donating books and organising shared events, would not be possible without your support in buying tickets to attend events at Cedars Hall in Wells.

You can also show your support by becoming a Friend of Wells Festival of Literature, which gives you the advantage of priority booking with a discount for all events.

You will also receive an invitation to a discussion between the distinguished war reporter Kate Adie and Lord Waldegrave, patron of the festival.

This is an exclusive event to thank all the festival friends and sponsors. All details on how to become a friend will be found on the festival website.

