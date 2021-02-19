Biscuits for heroes and a virtual concert as new Wells care home prepares to open

Posted: 19.02.21 at 12:15 by Tim Lethaby



Bethany Chattwood, home service advisor, off to deliver biscuits to local key workers

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s newly-built care home Crandon Springs, in Wells, have been feeling more grateful than ever for local heroes here in the city.

To show their appreciation, home service advisor Bethany Chattwood has been out delivering biscuits to local emergency services, doctor’s surgeries and key workers as a way to say thank you for their unwavering commitment.

She said: "The last year has been an extremely difficult time for everybody involved.

"Our hearts go out to fellow key workers who have been on the front line working tirelessly. We linked up with Wells baker Sweet Delights, who created some outstanding personalised biscuits for us to deliver."

The home is due to open in April, and as part of the build-up, a virtual concert is being held with Wells-based band The Portraits.

When it opens, Crandon Springs will have a choice of daily activities and events which are designed to enrich and add laughter to residents' lives every day.

To bring a taster of what will be on offer, working in partnership with Cuppa Concerts, the home has organised a virtual performance from The Portraits, which will be broadcast live.

The event is taking place at 7pm on Friday February 26, and if you would like to attend, you are asked to call 01749 301947.

Crandon Springs will be run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, and it will provide residential, dementia and respite care.

