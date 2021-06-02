From Tractor Ted to clever canines - the Bath & West Country Festival promises plenty of Family Fun

Posted: 02.06.21 at 13:47 by Bath & West Country Festival



us on Facebook

Lakeside Farm

The Bath & West Country Festival, which is replacing the Royal Bath & West Show for 2021, promises fun activities and performances for every member of the family.

Families and children have always enjoyed the Show, and the one-off Festival taking place this year is no different. It retains the Main Ring, Main Lawn, Woodland and Countryside Arena which visitors know and love, whilst also introducing some new features to enjoy.

Amongst them is Lakeside Farm, which offers interactive farming fun. Lakeside Farm includes The Sheep Show, where visitors can learn about breeds of sheep and watch a sheep shearing demonstration; and the Dog & Duck Show, where a Collie Dog will put a group of Ducks through a course of tunnels and slides. Another new feature is Canine Corner which, along with a show from Pawsability, will host a Fun Dog Show. Bring your pooch and enter the show on the day!

Tractor Ted will also be making an appearance, giving younger visitors an opportunity to see their favourite farm character and buy merchandise to take home.

Young thrill-seekers will be able to head to the Vintage Fairground for some good old-fashioned fun, and taking a trip on the ever-popular Bath & West Railway will allow everyone to enjoy a leisurely ride around the Showground lake – perfect for tired little legs!

Tickets are available for the late August show now by clicking HERE : the show site

and with two children (age 15 or under), admitted free with each advance adult ticket purchased, it is a fun-filled family day which is also great value for money.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up