Baby Massage Classes starting at Dinder Village Hall

Posted: 22.10.20 at 19:42 by Nikkita McCutcheon



Baby Massage Classes will be restarting in December at Dinder Village Hall.

Nikkita McCutcheon of Patta Cake Baby Massage and Yoga said: “After almost eight long months, I am excited to announce I will be restarting some face to face classes.

"Obviously classes will look slightly different to before and will follow Covid guidelines. However, I have found a new venue just outside of Wells and Shepton Mallet, and not far from outlying places like Oakhill, Croscombe, Glastonbury, etc.

"Dinder Village Hall is a lovely warm hall with lots of ventilation, good parking and perfect for classes being Covid compliant.

"Full details of sessions on offer are listed below - booking is essential, please email [email protected] to book your space.

"Class numbers are limited due to social distancing. I can’t wait to meet you.”

The first session will be An Introduction to Baby Massage Workshop on Monday December 7 at 9.45am.

You will learn to massage your baby and ease common ailments like constipation, trapped wind, colic and more.

Participants will talk all about the many benefits of baby massage, learning the leg and tummy routine.

You will receive a goody bag including oil to massage your baby from Tiddley Pom Baby Spa and a handout covering the strokes in the workshop.

This workshop will be fully Covid compliant and full terms/conditions and class expectations will be sent out prior to attending to keep you and your baby safe.

Suitable for babies aged eight weeks to pre-crawling. ​This one-hour workshop is £10.

For those who book this Workshop, there will be an opportunity to join Nikkita for the full in-depth five-week Baby Massage course in January, also at Dinder Village Hall, with a special discount.

The same workshop will then take place on Monday December 14, at the same time and venue.

The five-week course runs from Monday January 11 to Monday February 8 from 10am to 11am each time.

It will be a chance to learn the art of baby massage and the importance of positive touch. This course will give you the chance to bond, connect and and discover the many benefits.

Baby massage can help ease trapped wind, constipation, colic and teething pains while also encouraging relaxation and sleep. This course is suitable for babies aged eight weeks to pre-crawling

Each week participants will cover a different part of the body and discover the benefits.

The cost of the five-week course is £45 and includes a bottle of baby massage oil, a handout and certificate on completion.

​

For more information email [email protected]