B3139 closed through Dulcote following reports of a collision between a moped and a car

Posted: 21.07.20 at 17:15 by Wells Nub News



The accident is reported to have happened near to Bridge Farm on the B3139 (Photo: Google Street View)

The B3139 through Dulcote has been closed following reports of a serious collision between a moped and a car.

The air ambulance is in attendance at the incident which is reported to be in the area of Bridge Farm, along with multiple other emergency services vehicles.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, with traffic being diverted away from the incident via the A371 on the Shepton Mallet side, and St Thomas Street/The Liberty on the Wells side, with congestion building up in those areas.