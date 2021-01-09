Art therapy complements Connect Centre's work in Wells

Posted: 09.01.21 at 14:43 by Philip Welch



Hilary Rapp with artwork from one of the sessions

Art therapy sessions are now available at the Elim Connect Centre in Wells.

Called Art Therapy in the Open Studio, it complements other parts of the wellbeing programme at the Connect Centre by offering a safe place in which to work creatively.

It is open to anyone who may find it helpful and offers a person-centred approach within a non-judgemental therapeutic relationship.



The sessions are facilitated and supported by Hilary Rapp, a qualified art therapist, who explained that creativity as a means of expressing feelings and to communicate when words fail are at the centre of the work.

“The weekly Open Studio is a therapeutic community fostering collaboration and connection towards health and wellbeing,” said Hilary.

“Guidance will be offered on the use of a wide range of art materials. No previous experience in art is needed just a willingness to take part with an openness that attends to your individual process of recovery.

"The work is not diagnostic, instead focusing on the process of making and finding meaning for ourselves.”

The sessions run on Mondays from 11am to 2pm in the Connect Centre at the junction of Portway and Chamberlain Street, Wells.

For details of how to join the sessions contact Hilary by email at [email protected] or 07730011255.