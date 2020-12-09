Art from South Horrington group included in international virtual exhibition

Posted: 09.12.20 at 11:39 by Andrea Cowan



Poppy with Poppies - one of the works from Heads Up that is included in WAC's virtual art exhibition Seascape 2, from a series of acrylic paintings at Heads Up on display Summer Exploration from Heads Up brings a splash of colour A workshop taking place at the Art Bank in Shepton Mallet

Local projects have always formed an integral part of the Wells Art Contemporary (WAC) exhibition as part of its community outreach work.

This year’s Art for Wellbeing virtual exhibition, which runs until February 1, is no different with a Community Room devoted to works of art from three Somerset groups: The Rubbish Art Project in Shepton Mallet, Heads Up in South Horrington and Imagine, Learn and Create (ILC) near South Petherton.

“We wanted to celebrate the work of these groups, especially important during these unprecedented times,” said Deborah Kolombos, the community co-ordinator for WAC.

Statistics show that up to 10 per cent of people in England will experience depression in their lifetime, before the impact of Covid-19, and there is increasing evidence of the mental benefits of an arts-rich life for health and wellbeing.

Yet art funding is at a low. A recent report by the National Campaign for the Arts revealed that public funding for the arts per head of population fell by 35 per cent since 2008 and local government investment has decreased by 43 per cent.

“This means that community groups are more important than ever - anything we can do to support them has to be a priority,” said Deborah.

Seascape 2, from a series of acrylic paintings at Heads Up on display

“Providing a dedicated gallery space within the exhibition seemed a fitting way to put them in the spotlight.”

Heads Up is the only purpose-built centre for community mental health and wellbeing in the Mendip area.

They provide activity-based workshops for those living with mental health needs, including dementia.

Sally Dempsey, Heads Up business manager, said: “Our sessions provide real therapeutic nurturing.

"It’s a relaxed, safe space for people to express themselves creatively, and it’s wonderful to see the resulting increase in both confidence and self-esteem.”

Summer Exploration from Heads Up brings a splash of colour

ILC provides art and design tutoring for groups and individuals with learning differences, in an idyllic courtyard setting in the heart of the countryside.

Jess Hyslop, founder of ILC, said: “There are so many positives to art.

"It engages the whole person, enabling them to immerse themselves and escape the difficulties that surround them.

"Our students work hard to achieve outstanding pieces of art to exhibition standard of which they, and my extraordinary team of specialist tutors, can be immensely proud.”

The Rubbish Art Project at The Art Bank brings people and groups together in a creative environment, set in an old bank building in Shepton Mallet.

A workshop taking place at the Art Bank in Shepton Mallet

James Barker from the project said: “One of our fundamental tenets is that creativity is key for better health and connection.

"By providing an array of workshops and courses our objective is to improve confidence levels, support well-being and foster inclusion in a fun and friendly space."

2020 has brought many challenges. Both Heads Up and ILC provided art boxes full of interesting projects for students to do at home during lockdown when workshops were temporarily on hold; “to keep the creative buzz going,” explains Jess.

Meanwhile, the Art Bank developed online courses and workshops, which proved so successful they will continue to operate going forward.

As James said: "For some people the lockdown conditions are unfortunately the norm.

"So the silver lining in all of this has been developing processes, ideas and experience that mean we will be able to reach more housebound people in 2021 and beyond.”

“We urge you to visit the exhibition and see the wonderful work from all three groups,” said Debbie.

Visitors to the exhibition can also vote for their favourite piece for the Chubb Bulleid People’s Prize. Visit www.wellsartcontemporary.co.uk/2020-wac-awards.