Postal voters in Wells urged to send votes back as soon as possible

Posted: 26.04.21 at 11:51 by Mendip District Council



Postal vote

If you are a postal voter and have received your postal ballot pack, you are asked to send it back to Mendip District Council as soon as you can.

You can return your postal vote via any Royal Mail post box. However, if time is running out to return your postal vote, then see if there is a Priority Post Box near you.

These boxes have late collection times, with 98 per cent of them having a collection time of after 4pm, and some have late collections at the weekends.

You can find a Priority Box in your area by visiting the Royal Mail website: www.royalmail.com/priority-postboxes

You can also hand your postal vote in at the Electoral Services Office, Mendip District Council, Cannard's Grave Road, Shepton Mallet BA4 5BT, or at any polling station in the voting area before 10pm on Thursday, May 6 2021.

Any votes received by the returning officer after 10pm on May 6, will not be counted.

