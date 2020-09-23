Approval is given to enlarge the car park at Horrington Primary School

Posted: 23.09.20 at 20:29 by Tim Lethaby



The area where the extended car park will be created (Photo: Google Street View)

The car park at Horrington Primary School will be made significantly larger after planning approval was given by Mendip District Council.

A planning application for the creation of a car park, and extension of the playground and playing field at Horrington Primary School, Bath Road, West Horrington, was submitted by Mr and Mrs Durston.

The new car park will provide space for 53 cars, and will have a gravel surface rather than a asphalt concrete surface like the current car park.

As well as the car park, a new under-12 football pitch, a small extension to the playground and landscaping around the perimeter of the site have also been approved.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Works to trees in a Conservation Area G1 - Mixture of Ash and Sycamore - raise canopies to approximately 7m ensuring a clearance of 4m from the roof line, girdle Ivy on all trees; T2 - Ash and T3 Sycamore - reduce tops by 2-3m that overhang building back to secondary growth points at 5A Valley Close, Wells, are wanted by Aster.

Approval of details reserved by condition 9 (Surface Water Drainage System) on planning consent 2020/0564/FUL at 1-2 The Mermaid Inn, Tucker Street, Wells, has been applied for by Mr Sam James. Also an application for approval of details reserved by conditions 9 (Constuction Management Plan), 10 (Surface Water Drainage System - Pre-Commencement), 11 (Flood Warning Evacuation Plan) on planning consent 2018/1650/FUL has been made for the same address.

Application for full planning permission to convert traditional barns to two residential dwellings, ancillary floor space and erection of garage buildings has been made at Crapnell Farm, Crapnell Lane, Dinder.

Rear single storey extension at 1 Pines Close, Chilcompton, is wanted by Teresa and Mark Sealey.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 3 (desc) on planning consent 2020/0781/HSE at Ash Tree Farm, Old Ditch, Westbury-sub-Mendip, has been made by Mr Jonathan Jones.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Proposed new house within the residential curtilage of 14 Chamberlain Street at 14 Chamberlain Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Paddy and Judith Currey-Towneley-O’Hagan has been withdrawn.

Proposed extension to multi-user path on land at Dulcote Underpass to entrance of the Dulcote Quarry, Dulcote, by Greenways and Cycleroutes Ltd has been approved.

Partial conversion of garage, upgrading of dormers, external upgrading and internal alterations at 20 College Road, Wells, by Mr J Cooper has been approved.

Construction of a single dwelling house and the change of use from agricultural land to C3 residential at Beechbarrow Farm, Bristol Road, Hillgrove, near Wells, by Peter McCann has been refused.

Single storey extension on top of existing garage conversion at 8 Mullins Close, Wells, by Mr Darren Stevens has been approved.

Erection of a lower ground floor extension and swimming pool at Hollybrook Bungalow, Hollybrook, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Andrew Jewell has been approved.

Demolish shed and erection of single storey artist studio/summer house at Folly Lodge, Folly Lane, North Wootton, by Ms Charlotte Humpston has been approved.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - Ash - Fell, T2 Pine - Fell, T3 Fir - remove ivy/crown clean at 13 Priory Road, Wells, by Mr R Haskins have been approved.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area Cedar/Thuja (T1) - Trim back overhang from neighbours' garden, Holly (T2) - Prune back overhang from neighbours' garden at Wells Cathedral School, 15 North Liberty, Wells, by Mr Wayne Bradshall have been approved.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1: - Louis Vann Houtte Elm, fell at 46 St Thomas Street, Wells, by Gill Francis has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2019/2491/HSE for the substitution of proposed north/rear windows and doors with UPVC windows and doors, colour to match existing at 5 Winsley Way, Chilcompton, by Stonewater Housing Association has been approved.

