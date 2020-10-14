Approval given for former Post Office in centre of Wells to be turned into a restaurant

Posted: 14.10.20 at 10:38 by Tim Lethaby



The Post Office in Wells Market Place when it was still open (Photo: Google Street View)

The former Post Office in Wells Market Place can now become a restaurant after planning approval was given.

A planning application for the change of use from post office (A1) to restaurant (A3) including associated internal alterations at 10 and Part of 8 Market Place, Wells, was submitted by Cindy Thu Ha Le to Mendip District Council.

The building, which is owned by Wells City Council, closed as a Post Office earlier this year with work continuing to relocate the service elsewhere in the city centre.

However, plans for the new restaurant in the building can now progress, with the business proposing to employ four people full-time and four part-time.

The opening hours for the new restaurant are set to be 10.30am to 11pm six days a week, with Saturday opening being at 9.30am.

In approving the proposals, the planning offer said they would preserve the significance of a designated heritage asset.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Erection of a storage building, summerhouse and greenhouse at Ynys Afallon House, Godney, has been applied for by Mr William Yeats.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (restoration of land following demolition), 4 (external facing schedule and sample of materials) and 5 (sample panel - external facing materials), 6 (obscure glass on first floor window), 7 ( occupation - access and parking) on planning permission 2016/1078/FUL is wanted at Pepper House, Tynings Farm Lane, Coxley.

Change of use from existing garage to residential dwelling, conversion and single storey side extension to existing detached garage in the grounds of Mellifont Abbey to provide onsite accommodation for the care home manager at Mellifont Abbey, Church Road, Wookey, has been applied for by Ms Michele Aldrich.

Erection of single storey extension at 3 Horse And Jockey Cottages, Glastonbury Road, Upper Coxley, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Graham Houghton.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area H1 - reduce hazel height by 50 per cent, reduce laurel height by 40 per cent; T2 - hazel - reduce height by 60 per cent; H3 - reduce hazel height by 50 per cent, reduce sycamore height by 50 per cent; T4 - hornbeam - reduce crown resulting in 3mx4m size; G6 - beech - fell 50 per cent of trees and reduce remaining trees resulting in 6mx4m size; T7 - hornbeam - reduce crown resulting in 5mx4m size; T8 - hornbeam - reduce crown resulting in 5m x 4m size; T9 - hornbeam - reduce main stem down to the height of the top of the hedge; G10 - hornbeam - reduce crown resulting in 4m x 2m size at 4 The Court, Long Lane, Dinder, have been applied for by Mr Christopher Ockleton.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T2 - holly - fell at The Palace, The Square, Westbury-sub-Mendip, are wanted by Ian Humphries.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Outline planning permission with all matters reserved for the erection of a single storey detached dwelling with garage at On The Rocks, Frys Well, Chilcompton, by Mr P Kuzemka has been withdrawn.

Erection of an agricultural barn, including the new vehicular access and track, and earth bund (part retrospective) on land at Thrupe Lane, Masbury, by Mr and Mrs N Moss has been withdrawn.

Change of use of agricultural barn to a dwellinghouse, extension and associated works at Knapp Hill Farm, Knapp Hill, Wells, by Mr R Thorner has been refused.

Demolish garage (retrospective) and erect a wooden garage on the same footprint at the rear of the property at Brookfield, Titlands Lane, Wookey Hole, by Mr David Witter has been withdrawn.

Erection of two storey rear side extension at 39 St Thomas Street, Wells, by Mr Webb has been approved.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (Soft Landscaping) on planning consent 2020/0155/HSE at 58 Bath Road, Wells, by Ms Dawn O’Shea and Mrs Paul Reed has been given.

Single storey rear extension and attached drive through side garage at 180 Stockhill Road, Chilcompton, by Mr Rory Stringer has been approved.

Erection of two storey rear extension at 12 Reakes Close, Wells, by Ms S Jones has been approved.