Post Office 'working hard to restore branch in Wells city centre as soon as possible'

Posted: 10.09.20 at 12:10 by Tim Lethaby
The Post Office has confirmed to Wells Nub News that it still plans to have a branch in the city centre but there is no confirmed opening date at the moment.
A proposed move to the new Peacocks store in Wells High Street was delayed to the coronavirus crisis, but the Post Office has now reaffirmed its commitment to having a city centre branch following the closure of the Market Place site.
A Post Office spokesperson told Wells Nub News: "The relocation of Wells Post Office to the Peacocks store was delayed due to the temporary closure of non-essential retailers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are working hard to restore a branch in the city centre as soon as possible. There is no confirmed opening date yet.
“In the interim alternative branches include St Thomas Street, Westbury-Sub-Mendip and Pilton.”