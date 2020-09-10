Post Office 'working hard to restore branch in Wells city centre as soon as possible'

Posted: 10.09.20 at 12:10 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The former Wells Post Office in the Market Place (Photo: Google Street View)

The Post Office has confirmed to Wells Nub News that it still plans to have a branch in the city centre but there is no confirmed opening date at the moment.

A proposed move to the new Peacocks store in Wells High Street was delayed to the coronavirus crisis, but the Post Office has now reaffirmed its commitment to having a city centre branch following the closure of the Market Place site.

A Post Office spokesperson told Wells Nub News: "The relocation of Wells Post Office to the Peacocks store was delayed due to the temporary closure of non-essential retailers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are working hard to restore a branch in the city centre as soon as possible. There is no confirmed opening date yet.

“In the interim alternative branches include St Thomas Street, Westbury-Sub-Mendip and Pilton.”

Next Wells news item... Work to start on new Wells Police Station next week

Read more... Avon and Somerset Police have announced that construction will be commencing on the new police station at Burcott Road, Wells, on Monday (September 14...