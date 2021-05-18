Another round of business grant help opens at Mendip

Posted: 18.05.21 at 13:42 by Mendip District Council
Mendip District Council can announce that the Additional Restrictions Grant (Round 4) opened yesterday (May 17).
The Additional Restrictions Grant is available for businesses that are not business ratepayers and were required to close by law due to Covid lockdown.
It is also for ratepayers who were not required to close but who were nevertheless severely impacted by the national restrictions and were ineligible for Restart Grants.
Full details can be found here: www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants
The council recognises the difficult situation many Mendip businesses are in and is working hard to get the various grant schemes out to businesses as quickly and diligently as it can.
A spokesperson said: "We are currently working through a large volume of applications, so your patience is always appreciated."