Another round of business grant help opens at Mendip

Posted: 18.05.21 at 13:42 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Mendip District Council can announce that the Additional Restrictions Grant (Round 4) opened yesterday (May 17).

The Additional Restrictions Grant is available for businesses that are not business ratepayers and were required to close by law due to Covid lockdown.

It is also for ratepayers who were not required to close but who were nevertheless severely impacted by the national restrictions and were ineligible for Restart Grants.

Full details can be found here: www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants

The council recognises the difficult situation many Mendip businesses are in and is working hard to get the various grant schemes out to businesses as quickly and diligently as it can.

A spokesperson said: "We are currently working through a large volume of applications, so your patience is always appreciated."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up