  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Another round of business grant help opens at Mendip

Another round of business grant help opens at Mendip

  Posted: 18.05.21 at 13:42 by Mendip District Council

us on Facebook



Mendip District Council can announce that the Additional Restrictions Grant (Round 4) opened yesterday (May 17).

The Additional Restrictions Grant is available for businesses that are not business ratepayers and were required to close by law due to Covid lockdown.

It is also for ratepayers who were not required to close but who were nevertheless severely impacted by the national restrictions and were ineligible for Restart Grants.

Full details can be found here: www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants

The council recognises the difficult situation many Mendip businesses are in and is working hard to get the various grant schemes out to businesses as quickly and diligently as it can.

A spokesperson said: "We are currently working through a large volume of applications, so your patience is always appreciated."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

The Bishop's Palace in Wells welcomes royal guests as the Earl and Countess of Wessex visit city

The Bishop’s Palace in Wells was delighted to welcome the Earl and Countess of Wessex to the historic site today (May 17). As part of visits...
Read more...
  Click Here For Additional Info

Share:

    