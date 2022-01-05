Another Covid casualty : Wells Independents have decided to cancel their next SOUP

Posted: 05.01.22 at 11:49 by The Editor



Bowley’s Jason Tunnicliffe presents their £350 cheque to SOUP organiser Ross Young

Sadly, Covid continues to force the cancellation or postponement of community events.

So it’s with great regret that Wells Independents have decided to cancel their next SOUP which was scheduled for Saturday, January 15 at the city’s Connect Centre.

Ross Young, who organises these grant-funding lunches, explains: “With the number of cases of the virus rising we felt it would be irresponsible to go ahead and certainly could not guarantee that the four chosen charities would get the size of audience they deserve, given people’s concerns.

“We look forward to welcoming Wells Theatre Festival, Wells Dementia Action Alliance, Project Factory and Wells Food Bank to the next SOUP on April 9 which will be sponsored by Bowley’s Garage of Wells who were match-funding January’s event with a cheque for £350.

“Many thanks to all those who contribute to SOUP and we hope that we will see something like normality in the months to come. One thing is absolutely certain, we will be back to add these four to the 67 organisations we’ve helped so far.”

