All you need to know - Elections 2022

There is a wealth of information on Mendip District Council’s website, which provides lots of details about the forthcoming elections on 5 May. This will be helpful for voters, for those standing for election at county level who will, if elected, oversee the transition to a new unitary council, and also for those candidates standing for election at city, town and parish level across the Mendip district.

On the website, residents will find:

• Key dates

• Information for potential candidates

• Nomination packs

• How to vote

• How to apply for postal or proxy votes



Access the information by visiting here

If you have any questions or queries, please email Electoral Services at [email protected] or call 0300 303 8588.

