All you need to know - Elections 2022

Posted: 16.02.22 at 10:20 by Mendip District Council
There is a wealth of information on Mendip District Council’s website, which provides lots of details about the forthcoming elections on 5 May. This will be helpful for voters, for those standing for election at county level who will, if elected, oversee the transition to a new unitary council, and also for those candidates standing for election at city, town and parish level across the Mendip district.
On the website, residents will find:
• Key dates
• Information for potential candidates
• Nomination packs
• How to vote
• How to apply for postal or proxy votes
Access the information by visiting here
If you have any questions or queries, please email Electoral Services at [email protected] or call 0300 303 8588.
