All the world IS a stage : Shakespeare rehearsed in days comes to Croscombe

All the world is indeed a stage, which is certainly true in Croscombe village this coming weekend, where a small group of young people have set themselves a big challenge, to produce and perform Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in a Somerset village in just ten days.

They have made the Bard proud, but you can see for yourself, by heading to Croscombe for one of two shows on Sunday. The romp begins in the Village Hall carpark on Fayreway at both 3pm and 5pm.

The play is being performed for FREE but the production team would welcome donations which will go to help fund the local play area.

The actors age range from 13 to 18 years and are working with Nic Rauh, who taught speech and drama at Wells Cathedral School for more than ten years, and directed plays in the senior school including the school's first opera.

This is an abridged and family friendly promenade production and will be staged outside and around the pretty village of Croscombe on Sunday 29th of August.

Cast List :

Count Orsino, Duke of Illyria.... Alexei James- Cudworth

Valentine, Gentleman attending to the Duke.......... Emilia Candlin

Antonio, a Sea Captain.......Alexei James- Cudworth

1st Officer........ Daisy Sen- Sharma- West

2nd Officer.......Bluebell Sen- Sharma- West



Viola, a lady, later disguised as Casario.... Alice Fennell

Sebastian. Viola's twin brother.........Genevieve Sully

A Captain, of Viola's wrecked ship, who befriends her..... Jimmy Bevan

Antonio, another Sea Captain.......Alexei James- Cudworth

Maria, Olivia’s waiting woman… Emilia Candlin

Sir Toby Belch, Olivia’s Kinsman…. Oscar Howe

Sir Andrew Aguecheek, companion to Sir Toby...Louis Critchley

Malvolio, Olivia’s steward… Charles Wilson

Feste, the clown, Olivia’s jester….. Campbell Maddox

Priest….. Ben Critchley



Musicians

Musical Director (and violins)… Tony Bevan

Keyboard....Paddy Burrowes

Guitar……..David Bevan

Tom Williams



Choreographer….. Lydia Rose Williams



Costume

Martha Karasick

Martha Lacey

Producer… Richard Cronin

Publicity…. Claire Sully

Production Assistant.. Rosie Jones

Synopsis writer..Oscar Howe

Director…...Nicola Rauh

Thank you to : Richard Cronin, Claire Sully, Lydia Rose Williams, Emma Boot, Louise Tully, Katharine Garvey of Croscombe Village Hall

