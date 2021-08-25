All the world IS a stage : Shakespeare rehearsed in days comes to Croscombe

Posted: 25.08.21 at 16:14 by The Editor
All the world is indeed a stage, which is certainly true in Croscombe village this coming weekend, where a small group of young people have set themselves a big challenge, to produce and perform Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in a Somerset village in just ten days.
They have made the Bard proud, but you can see for yourself, by heading to Croscombe for one of two shows on Sunday. The romp begins in the Village Hall carpark on Fayreway at both 3pm and 5pm.
The play is being performed for FREE but the production team would welcome donations which will go to help fund the local play area.
The actors age range from 13 to 18 years and are working with Nic Rauh, who taught speech and drama at Wells Cathedral School for more than ten years, and directed plays in the senior school including the school's first opera.
This is an abridged and family friendly promenade production and will be staged outside and around the pretty village of Croscombe on Sunday 29th of August.
Cast List :
Count Orsino, Duke of Illyria.... Alexei James- Cudworth
Valentine, Gentleman attending to the Duke.......... Emilia Candlin
Antonio, a Sea Captain.......Alexei James- Cudworth
1st Officer........ Daisy Sen- Sharma- West
2nd Officer.......Bluebell Sen- Sharma- West
Viola, a lady, later disguised as Casario.... Alice Fennell
Sebastian. Viola's twin brother.........Genevieve Sully
A Captain, of Viola's wrecked ship, who befriends her..... Jimmy Bevan
Antonio, another Sea Captain.......Alexei James- Cudworth
Olivia, A Countess..... Isabella Maunder
Maria, Olivia’s waiting woman… Emilia Candlin
Sir Toby Belch, Olivia’s Kinsman…. Oscar Howe
Sir Andrew Aguecheek, companion to Sir Toby...Louis Critchley
Malvolio, Olivia’s steward… Charles Wilson
Feste, the clown, Olivia’s jester….. Campbell Maddox
Priest….. Ben Critchley
Musicians
Musical Director (and violins)… Tony Bevan
Keyboard....Paddy Burrowes
Guitar……..David Bevan
Tom Williams
Choreographer….. Lydia Rose Williams
Costume
Martha Karasick
Martha Lacey
Producer… Richard Cronin
Publicity…. Claire Sully
Production Assistant.. Rosie Jones
Synopsis writer..Oscar Howe
Director…...Nicola Rauh
Thank you to : Richard Cronin, Claire Sully, Lydia Rose Williams, Emma Boot, Louise Tully, Katharine Garvey of Croscombe Village Hall
Introduced by novelist and music journalist Norman Lebrecht. In 1951 David Eli Rapoport, a 21-year old concert violinist, is about to make his Lond...