  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. A39 closed between Wells and Glastonbury following serious crash

A39 closed between Wells and Glastonbury following serious crash

  Posted: 19.05.21 at 16:04 by Wells Nub News

us on Facebook



The A39 is closed this afternoon (May 19) following a serious crash between a lorry and a car.

The road was shut around 3.15pm and is closed between the Strawberry Way Roundabout in Wells and the Tin Bridge Roundabout in Glastonbury.

The crash happened just after 2.30pm in the area between the junction of the A39 and Long Drove and the Tin Bridge Roundabout.

Multiple emergency service vehicles are in attendance, and the air ambulance is reported to have been called, so the closure is expected to last for some hours.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

More photos of the royal visit to Wells as city volunteers are recognised for their efforts

Everything came together on Monday (May 17) – lockdown was eased, the bunting was up, the royals were relaxed and charming – and the rain stayed a...
Read more...

Share:

    