A39 closed between Wells and Glastonbury following serious crash

Posted: 19.05.21 at 16:04 by Wells Nub News
The A39 is closed this afternoon (May 19) following a serious crash between a lorry and a car.
The road was shut around 3.15pm and is closed between the Strawberry Way Roundabout in Wells and the Tin Bridge Roundabout in Glastonbury.
The crash happened just after 2.30pm in the area between the junction of the A39 and Long Drove and the Tin Bridge Roundabout.
Multiple emergency service vehicles are in attendance, and the air ambulance is reported to have been called, so the closure is expected to last for some hours.
Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.