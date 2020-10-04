A371 between Dinder and Croscombe under deep flood water

Posted: 04.10.20 at 15:13 by Tim Lethaby



The deep flood water on the A371 between Croscombe and Dinder (Photo: Kate Camp)

The heavy rain in the Wells area is causing a number of floods, including on the A371 just outside of Wells.

The road is under deep flood water between Dinder and Croscombe, with reports that a car has become stuck.

In Croscombe, the River Sheppey is very high and flooding houses opposite the George Inn, while fields are flooding alongside the Sheppey in Coxley.

The latest weather forecast for Wells from the Met Office suggests that it will continue to rain heavily today (October 4) until 5pm before stopping for the rest of the day and tomorrow morning.

Rain could return from 1pm tomorrow afternoon, and Tuesday is looking like heavy showers will be back all day before the weather turns dry on Wednesday.

