79-year-old woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Wells

Posted: 04.08.21 at 21:11 by Wells Nub News
Avon and Somerset Police are investigating a serious injury collision in Wells which happened earlier today (Wednesday August 4).
A 79-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital for treatment after being struck by a vehicle in Sadler Street at about 12.50pm. She remains in a serious but stable condition.
The collision involved three vehicles in total – a blue Mercedes, a white Citroen dispatch van and a red Citroen C3 Picasso.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene and the vehicles were recovered.
A police spokesperson said: "If you saw this collision, or have information which would help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the log number 439 of August 4."
