£1,500 boost for conservation work at Wells Blue School

Posted: 10.10.20 at 14:36 by Tim Lethaby



Conservation work at the Blue School has received a financial boost

An organisation in Wells will benefit from a grant of £1,500 to help boost the natural environment in the city.

The Friends of the Blue Association Trust will receive £1,500 from the Somerset Fund.

Grants worth £20,911 have been awarded to 19 smaller, grassroots charities and community groups in the latest round of the fund, which is managed by Somerset Community Foundation (SCF).

The trust will use its £1,500 towards tree planting and conservation work at the Blue School in Wells.

Laura Blake, development director at SCF, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to award these grants at such a difficult time for so many local charities, many of whom have lost out on donations and fundraising due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We can only do this thanks to the generosity of local individuals and companies who have donated to the Somerset Fund, and thanks to Somerset County Council, who match every donation to the fund by 50 per cent.”

David Fothergill, leader of Somerset County Council, said: “These grant awards show how the Somerset Fund can make a really big difference at a very local level.

"It also illustrates what great work parish councils, community and voluntary groups are doing to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“The money is helping so many age groups, from activities for children to improving the lives of older people.

"I’d like to thank all involved for helping to make Somerset such a great place where people and places are really valued.”

If you would like to find out more about giving through the Somerset Fund visit: www.somersetcf.org.uk/tsf or e-mail: [email protected]

Grants from the Somerset Fund support local people of all ages and a wide range of causes, including:

* giving the best start in life to the most disadvantaged children

* growing the life skills of young people

* improving the mental health of people of all ages

* increasing opportunities for better physical health

* supporting people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses, and their carers

* combatting loneliness and isolation.

If you are involved in a local, grassroots community project and would like to find out more about how to apply for funding, visit: www.somersetcf.org.uk/somersetfund or call Somerset Community Foundation on: 01749 344949.

Community foundations are local champions, connecting people and organisations that want to improve their communities.

They invest in local people and organisations tackling some of the biggest issues facing communities today and supporting some of society’s most disadvantaged people.

They provide help and advice to those who want to give at the heart of their communities, both now and in the long-term, by matching donors to important local causes.

