100 businesses from the Wells area feature on our Local List

Posted: 07.01.21 at 12:22 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Wells High Street

Our Local List is a free register of businesses in the Wells area.

Today (January 7) we have hit a significant landmark - the list now features 100 businesses!

But we are not stopping there - we want to sign even more businesses up to our Local List.

So how can you sign up? Well its very simple.

First click the link HERE

Then press the black 'Nub It' button at the top of the page.

Finally fill in your details and submit them to us - it could not be easier.

We will then publish your business on our Local List and a free ad is on the way.

Wells Nub News would also like to extend a huge thanks to the 100 businesses already on the Local List.

Next Wells news item... Help from Wells Coronavirus Network is a phone call away

Read more... After spending the last few months in the Government's relatively relaxed Tier 2, to find the whole of Somerset suddenly plunged into Tier 4 must ...