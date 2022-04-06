Your local elections: What you need to know

Posted: 06.04.22 at 16:31 by Emma Dance



Local elections will take place on May 5.

But for the residents of Wells these elections will be different from those of previous years. Because this year you will voting not for representatives on your district council – but for representatives on a new Somerset Council that will replace Somerset County Council and the county’s four District Councils (Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West & Taunton, and South Somerset).

Voters will choose who represents them for the next five years at county and local levels – a term that is longer than usual.

For the first year, the newly elected councillors will be responsible for existing Somerset County Council services and will oversee the creation of a new single Somerset Council. Then from April 1, 2023, when the new Somerset Council comes into being, they will assume responsibility for all council services in Somerset.

The new council will be made up of 110 councillors ¬– 2 for each of the 55 electoral divisions in the county.

There are also 275 city, town and parish council elections taking place across the county. These councillors will have an important role to play pioneering new Local Community Networks with power to influence important decisions. They will also have a range of opportunities – if they want – to take control of local assets and services on a cost-neutral basis, such as parks and community centres.

Election facts & figures



• 110 councillors to build a new Somerset Council for April 2023

• 1 new council replacing five at county and district level

• £18.5m freed up each year to fund services for people

• 275 city, town and parish councils to be elected

• 15 – 20 Local Community Networks to be formed with power to influence unitary decisions

• 19 April postal vote deadline

• 500 polling stations helping everyone to vote

• 1200 staff working together – county, districts and volunteers





Your candidates

WELLS DIVISION



Theo Butt Philip: Liberal Democrats

David Grace: Green Party

Richard Greenwell: Conservative

Tessa Munt: Liberal Democrats

Amanda Phillips: Green Party

Harvey Siggs: Conservative

MENDIP HILLS DIVISION



David Baxter: Conservative

David Hine: Green Party

Edric Hobbs: Liberal Democrats

Tony Robbins: Liberal Democrats

David Swain: Conservative





MENDIP WEST



Stuart Kingham: Conservative

Heather Shearer: Liberal Democrats

Mandy Thomas-Atkin: Conservative

Ros Wyke: Liberal Democrats

