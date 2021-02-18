YMCA Brunel Group calls on Wells community to take part in special Sleep Easy event

Posted: 18.02.21 at 16:41 by The Editor



For the very first time YMCA Brunel Group, which covers the Wells area, will come together with 11 other YMCAs across England to take part in a mammoth virtual Sleep Easy event on Friday March 26, with the aim of raising awareness and vital funds to help tackle the root causes of homelessness.

Stretching from YMCA Brunel Group’s own community, right up to Northumberland, this year’s local YMCAs have decided to harness the power of collaboration and community spirt by swapping their usual independent Sleep Easy events in favour of a united fundraising appeal.

And so, from 7pm on Friday March 26 to 7am on Saturday March 27, hundreds of people across the country will be sleeping anywhere but their beds.

This event is to raise awareness of the thousands of people who are made homeless each year, and YMCA Brunel Group is calling on local residents of all ages to join them.

Michelle Payne, marketing and fundraising manager, said: “We are encouraging all members of the family to get involved this year, and although the topic of homelessness is a serious one, we hope that participants can enjoy the most unusual sleepover this year.

"Please participate, donate and nominate to spread the word - one night can make a lifetime of difference.”

For more information, or to register for Sleep Easy 2021, visit www.ymca.org.uk/get-involved/events/sleep-easy.

