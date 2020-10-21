Works to be undertaken on trees covered by Preservation Orders at Wells Recreation Ground

Posted: 21.10.20 at 14:41 by Tim Lethaby



Works will be done on trees at Wells Recreation Ground

Approval has been given by Mendip District Council for works to be undertaken on nine trees at Wells Recreation Ground, that are covered by Preservation Orders.

The trees are one Thuja plicata where a stem on its north-eastern aspect will be removed back to the main stem and a crown lift undertaken on the north-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; a Thuja plicata which will get a crown lift on the north-eastern aspect to 6m above ground level; two Thuja plicata which will receive crown lifts on the south-eastern aspects to 6m above ground level, including primary branch; three Thuja plicata that will get crown lifts on their south-eastern aspects to 6m above ground level; and two Chamaecyparis lawsoniana that will get crown lifts on their south-eastern aspects to 6m above ground level.

The trees in question are situated close to Park Cottage and the Bishop's Barn, near to the play equipment on the bandstand side of the Recreation Ground.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been received this week by Mendip District Council include:

Erection of single storey rear extension at 9 Rowdens Road, Wells, has been applied for by Mr and Mrs A Hill.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 7 (external facing materials), on planning consent 2016/3166/FUL at Plot 2, Willow Bridge Farm, Lower Godney, has been made by Mr and Mrs William and Emma Yeats.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2020/0155/HSE to reduce the window size from 4.2m to 3.4m on the west elevation (this will comprise two opening doors of 1m and two adjacent panels of 0.7m) and the addition of a circular window to the east elevation which will be above 1.7m at 58 Bath Road, Wells, has been made by Ms Dawn O’Shea.

Erection of single storey side extension at The Little Manor, Neville's Batch, Binegar, is wanted by Mr and Mrs T Gregory.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (supervision of works - protected species), 7 (bat building provision), 8 (implementation of bat monitoring strategy) on planning consent 2020/1310/FUL at Dulcote Quarry, Old Power House Building, Dulcote Hill Lane, Dulcote, has been made by Mr Charlie Bigham.

Planning applications in the Wells are that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Variation of condition 1 (drawings), 5 (vehicular access), 6 (visibility splay), 7 (estate road and turning areas) of permission 2016/2372/REM (application for approval of reserved matters following outline approval 2013/2445/OTS for the demolition of existing buildings and the erection of nine new dwellings with associated access, garages and landscaping works with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale to be determined) at the former nursery next to Somerleaze Farm, Wells Road, Wookey, by McIntosh Developments Somerset Ltd has been approved.

Erection of single storey rear extension and first floor side extension at 15 Fairways, Wells, by Mr and Mrs C Russell has been refused.

Change of use of existing agricultural access to agricultural/residential access on land south of Stocks Lane, North Wootton, by Mr Paddy Gordon has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (surface water) and 4 (foul drainage) on planning consent 2018/2417/FUL at Brynlee, Binegar Lane, Gurney Slade, by Mr J Leaver has been approved.

Erection of single storey north west side extension at 2 Berryman Court, Lethbridge Road, Wells, by Ms Sophie Achard and Mr Byran Compton has been approved.

Erection of a pedestrian bridge at Woodford Farm, Woodford Farm Road, Woodford, near Coxley, by Mr G R Phelps has been approved.