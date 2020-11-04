Woollen poppy eco-wreaths will mark Remembrance Sunday across Mendip

Posted: 04.11.20 at 09:42 by Mendip District Council



Councillors from Mendip District Council will lay eco-wreaths made by residents and florists in Mendip's city, towns and rural communities to remember those who died in the two World Wars and other conflicts.

The eco-wreaths are being made by Street-based florist Luce Loves Flowers and Glastonbury florist Abundiflora.

They will be made of wool poppies which have been knitted or crocheted by local residents and they will be reused next year.

The bases are made of straw or willow and covered with natural greenery which is all compostable.

The councillors who will lay a poppy wreath for Remembrance Day include: Cllr Ros Wyke (Draycott) representing all Mendip rural communities, and Cllr Rob Ayres (Wells), Cllr Nick Cottle (Glastonbury), Cllr Chris Inchley (Shepton Mallet), Cllr Liz Leyshon (Street) and Cllr Helen Sprawson-White (Frome).

Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, chair of Mendip District Council, said: "We have been determined to think creatively this year so we can pay tribute to those who gave their lives to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life.

"The Union Jack flag will be flown at our council offices in Shepton Mallet and our renewable wreaths of woollen poppies are a wonderful way of symbolising remembrance and hope for the future.

"I will be donating the money the council would normally spend on wreaths to our Royal British Legion branches this year."

Cllr Damon Hooton, armed forces community champion at Mendip District Council, said: "The laying of our poppy wreaths represents how Mendip is united across all faiths, cultures and backgrounds to remember the service and sacrifice of the armed forces community from Britain and the Commonwealth.

"We should never forget the personal sacrifice that was made by so many. We will remember them."

The Government has stressed that Remembrance Day commemorations can go ahead, despite the latest lockdown measures.

However, outdoor-only events are allowed, and participants must observe strict social distancing rules.

