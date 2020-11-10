Woollen poppy eco-wreaths made in Mendip are laid to mark Remembrance Sunday

Posted: 10.11.20 at 13:25 by Mendip District Council



“We will remember them” - Wreath laid at Frome Memorial by Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, chair of Mendip District Council “With our sincere gratitude to all who gave their lives” - Wreath laid at Frome Memorial by Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, chair of Mendip District Council Wreaths of woollen poppies created by Luce Loves Flowers, Street Wreaths of woollen poppies created by Luce Loves Flowers, Street Wreaths of woollen poppies created by Abundiflora, Glastonbury Wreaths of woollen poppies created by Abundiflora, Glastonbury Ruthie Dixon of Street Wreath of woollen poppies laid at St John’s Church, Glastonbury, by Cllr Nick Cottle, deputy chair of Mendip District Council

Eco-wreaths of knitted and crocheted poppies made by residents and local florists have been laid across Mendip to mark this year's Remembrance Sunday.

The wreaths were laid on behalf of the city, towns and local rural communities by Mendip Cabinet members and councillors on Remembrance Sunday.

The wreaths are to honour those who died in the two world wars and other conflicts to protect our freedoms.

The eco-wreaths were made by Street-based florist Luce Loves Flowers and Glastonbury florist Abundiflora. They are constructed of wool poppies which have been knitted or crocheted by local residents.

Councillor Liz Leyshon, portfolio holder for corporate services and projects at Mendip District Council, has been responsible for arranging the creation of the eco-wreaths.

She said: "It has been some time in the making the production of all these wreaths.

"They are made of knitted or crocheted poppies that have been made by our residents. I would like to particularly thank Ruthie Dixon of Street who in my opinion has to be the 'Queen of Crocheted Poppies' this year.

"Once crocheted all the assembled poppies are attached to wreaths of natural materials with straw or willow bases and fresh greenery.

"The poppies can be washed and reused next year so are reusable and compostable which fits with our aim to make Mendip a greener place to live and work.

"What has been very heartening to see as the poppies have been sent to me is how they are all so different.

"People have different skill levels so the poppies range from elaborate ones made of red, green and black designs, to some very simple ones.

Wreaths of woollen poppies created by Luce Loves Flowers, Street

"There are poppies shaped like cup-cakes and some where the knitter has created whole wreaths of flowers.

"We have had to think creatively this year and commemorations have been created to suit the location and community.

"Some have taken place virtually online and others have included a small number of Royal British Legion members and councillors socially distanced as they laid their wreaths.

"Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, chair of Mendip District Council, will be making a donation on behalf of the council to the Royal British Legion this year, which will be exactly the same donation as other years.

"We are living in a time of real challenge, but as you go about your winter exercise walks please take time to walk past your local war memorial and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can live in freedom today. We will remember them."

Wreaths of woollen poppies created by Luce Loves Flowers, Street

The councillors who laid a poppy wreath for Remembrance Day include: Cllr Ros Wyke, leader of the council (Westbury sub Mendip) and representing all Mendip’s rural communities, Cllr Rob Ayres, chair of the Audit Committee (Wells), Cllr Nick Cottle, deputy chair of Mendip District Council (Glastonbury), Cllr Chris Inchley, deputy chair of the Scrutiny Body (Shepton Mallet), Cllr Liz Leyshon (Street) and Cllr Helen Sprawson-White (Frome).

