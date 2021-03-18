Woman thanks her 'amazing' hero Gavin after breaking ankle in Ebbor Gorge

Posted: 18.03.21 at 11:29 by Tim Lethaby



Ebbor Gorge

A woman has thanked her "amazing" hero who helped to rescue her after she broke an ankle in Ebbor Gorge.

Zelda Wetton wanted to publicly thank Gavin for his help in getting her to safety following her accident in the gorge recently.

Zelda told Wells Nub News that she felt she had met the reincarnations of Arthurian knights in Gavin and his friend, who gave her a piggy back back up to the gorge car park so she could be taken to hospital.

"A walk on a sunny spring day in the beautiful, mossy, twining, trailing Ebbor Gorge ended precipitously, as I lost my footing on the muddy shale, keeled over with an unfamiliar cracking sound and the loudest shout of pain that just came out of me uncontrollably," said Zelda.

"I lay on the gorge bed, bellowing as never before, completely overtaken by excruciating pain.

"After what seemed like a disgracefully long - but involuntary - exhibition of my vocal strength, the pain gradually decreased, and I managed to reduce the volume of the groans coming out of me. My walking companion, Anna, came over and tried to help me up, but I couldn’t stand.

"Soon, a little huddle of young men strolled by, predictably uninterested in people lying down in the mud.

"Then two other walkers appeared, kindly enquiring whether I was alright. Their attempts to get me on my feet were similarly defeated by the pain in my ankle.

"They said they’d see how I might get on when they retraced their steps, and they continued their walk. Strangely, I completely trusted them to return, although we hadn’t met before.

"It wasn’t a long wait for Gavin and friend to return. Meanwhile, Anna entertained me with tales of Lost in the Woods.

"We tried again to get me on my feet - third attempt equally impossible. We discussed next 'steps'.

"Getting an ambulance was not very practical, as we were in the gorge bed. I suggested I might be able to crawl, or shuffle on my bottom up the slope, but Gavin tactfully ruled this out."

It was at this point that Gavin suggested he could give Zelda a piggy back out of the gorge.

She said: "Well, Gavin looked fit and strong, but I’m not exactly a featherweight - nearly ten stone in clothes, and the route was uphill from our position.

"But this amazing young man had decided that this was the solution. And he did it.

"Gavin’s friend ran back and forth to check the route, and Anna carried the coats and bags. We stopped every so often, but we made it from the gorge bed up to the car park.

"I felt like I’d met the reincarnations of the Arthurian knights in these romantic, sublime, almost magical woods. No thanks could be enough for Gavin’s extraordinarily kind, generous, selfless ordeal.

"A thousand thanks to my hero, Gavin, and thanks to the friend, plus Anna for helping me get to the NHS, where my broken ankle was expertly treated."

