When Wells residents will have their bins collected over Christmas and New Year

Posted: 17.12.21 at 16:19 by By Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Mumby



Man Recycling Christmas Tree At A Recycling Centre. CREDIT: Somerset Waste Partnership. Free to use for all BBC wire partners.

Somerset’s bin collection dates will change over the festive period, with most collections happening a day later the usual.

The Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has published information outlining changes to its recycling and refuse collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

For residents in Sedgemoor and the former West Somerset area, this will be the last Christmas before the new Recycle More collections are rolled out.

The rest of the county will continue to see weekly recycling collections and their refuse being picked up every three weeks – but the precise dates will change over the festive period.

Here’s a run-down of how collection dates will change:

:Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): collections as normal

:Monday, December 27 (Christmas Day bank holiday): collections on December 28

:Tuesday, December 28 (Boxing Day bank holiday): collections on December 29

:Wednesday, December 29: collections move to December 30

:Thursday, December 30: collections move to December 31

:Friday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve): collections move to January 2, 2022

:Monday, January 3, 2022 (New Year’s Day bank holiday): collections move to January 4

:Tuesday, January 4, 2022: collections move to January 5

:Wednesday, January 5, 2022: collections move to January 6

:Thursday, January 6, 2022: collections move to January 7

:Friday, January 7, 2022: collections move to January 8

Somerset’s 16 household waste recycling centres will be open throughout the festive period, allowing residents to dispose of large quantities of material such as paper, cardboard and plastic which may not fit into their collection boxes and bags.

The sites will be open during their usual winter hours every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Two sites will also have one-off extra days open, with Dulverton being open from 9am 5pm on December 27 and Crewkerne being open during the same hours on December 28.

When it comes to disposing of Christmas trees, the SWP recommends either composting it or adding it to your garden waste collection if you are a subscriber (provided that the tree is no taller than six feet and the trunk is no wider than six inches).

If your tree is larger than this, you will still be able to dispose of it at a recycling centre.

For more advice on what can and cannot be recycled, visit

the Somerset Waste site

