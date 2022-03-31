What's on in Wells this weekend

Posted: 31.03.22 at 05:48 by Emma Dance



From concerts to conversations with eminent sculptors, and art exhibitions to quiz nights, there’s lots going on in Wells this weekend.

Trio Paradis Café Concert ‘What’s In A Name?’

What's in a Name? includes a wide variety of music from classical to contemporary, jazz to pop

Music Quiz 4 MS

Quizmaster Clive Hennessy is back to deliver a fun packed evening of entertainment in aid of the Mendip Multiple Sclerosis Group!

Mozart Requiem and Haydn Theresienmesse

Performed by Wells Cathedral Oratorio Society and The English Chamber Orchestra.

Landmarks ¬¬– Gail Mason

The Bishop’s Palace is proud to present Landmarks, a solo exhibition of gestural, painterly, expressive, and atmospheric imagined landscapes on paper and canvas from multi award winning painter/printmaker, Gail Mason.

Anthony Gormley in conversation with Professor Stephen Bann, CBE, FBA

Perhaps best-known for his gigantic 200-ton Angel of the North near Gateshead and his project involving 2,400 members of the public for Trafalgar Square’s the Fourth Plinth, Antony Gormley is one of the UK’s most celebrated sculptors. His new work DOUBT is installed on the West Front of Wells Cathedral.

