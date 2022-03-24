What's on in Wells this weekend

Posted: 24.03.22 at 06:09 by Emma Dance



It’s set to be a sunny weekend, perfect for getting out and about at one of these great events!

1. The Mayor’s Concert

A collaboration between Wells Blue School and Wells Cathedral School, showcasing their young bands and singer/songwriters.

2. Mother’s Day craft with Prosecco

Create a fabulous centrepiece for or with your mum. You will be tutored by an experienced florist and artist who will lead you step by step to create a beautiful and unique 2 tier upcycled centre piece which includes a glass of fizz / non alcoholic fizz.

3. Ukraine Crisis: Jumble Sale

Jumble sale to raise funds for the Ukraine crisis.

4. Chilcompton Village Opening Up

An event to promote local clubs, organisations, groups and hospitality businesses.

5. Mother’s Day afternoon tea at Chew Valley Animal Park

Treat mum to a lovely afternoon tea and a visit to the park.

