What's on in Wells this weekend

Posted: 17.03.22 at 07:07 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

It’s another busy weekend in Wells with something for everyone from music lovers and craft enthusiasts to keen gardeners and history buffs!

And don't forget, if your business or organisation is running an event, you can advertise it for free with Wells Nub News.

Simply follow this link to our What’s On section and click the black 'Nub It' button to get started.



1. Primrose Concert at St Lawrence’s Church, Westbury-sub-Mendip

As part of the annual Primrose Concert at Westbury-sub-Mendip church, Trio Paradis play a concert inspired by all things spring-related: flowers, birds and more... with music by Schubert, Lili Boulanger, Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Ivor Novello. Concert lasts approx 45 minutes. Free admission with donations invited in aid of St Lawrence Church.

2. Death on the Danube: A Lunchtime Recital

A lunchtime concert performed by Bristol University Madrigal Ensemble at Wells Cathedral.

Howells' Requiem with additional music by Purcell, Monteverdi, Kodaly and Poulenc.

Admission is free with a retiring collection in aid of Wells Cathedral and Bristol University Madrigal Ensemble. No booking required.

3. The Best of Somerset Show

There will be lots of stalls showcasing some of Somerset’s best produce, makers and business owners.

4. Rare Plant Fair

The hugely popular Rare Plant Fair will return to The Bishop’s Palace this March, with its fantastic range of expert nurseries, offering a wonderful range of rare and unusual plants.

5. Celebrating the painted medieval reredoses of St Cuthbert's Church

A day of talks and demonstrations celebrating the art, the building and the history of the unique painted medieval reredoses.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Help beautiful haven to open on weekdays

Read more... In a quiet corner of Wells there is the last resting place of over 3,000 patients and staff from the Somerset and Bath County Lunatic Asylum which was...

Upcoming Wells Event... Primrose Concert at St Lawrence's Church Westbury-sub-Mendip As part of the annual Primrose Concert at Westbury-sub-Mendip church, Trio Paradis play a concert inspired by all things spring-related: flowers, bird...



Event