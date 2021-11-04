What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 04.11.21 at 10:56 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The Bishop's Palace Christmas Artisan Market is taking place in Wells this weekend

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

And don't forget, if your business or organisation is running an event, you can advertise it for free with Wells Nub News.

Simply follow this link to our What's On section and click the black 'Nub It' button to get started.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

The Christmas Artisan Market will return to the Bishop’s Palace for its sixth year.

This hugely popular event will take place on November 6 and 7 from 10am to 4pm, and visitors can come along to get their Christmas shopping started with a bang.

There will be a plethora of unique, unusual and inspirational artisans in attendance, curated from throughout the heart of the West Country to get everyone in the mood for a spot of seasonal retail therapy.

Click here for more details.

Step into Christmas Wells 2021 is running on Saturday November 6 from 10am to 4pm.

Enosis Events invite you to Step into Christmas with their early Christmas market. There will be lots to purchase for yourself or loved ones.

Come and start your shopping early with some fabulous and unique gifts.

Click here for more details.

Enjoy a calming morning or afternoon learning the basics of modern calligraphy with a dip pen and ink at this class for beginners in Wells.

You’ll go from complete beginner to being able to make the fundamental strokes and then use them to form letters and words in a modern calligraphy style. You’ll also make some festive gift tags to take home featuring your beautiful lettering.

This workshop’s ideal if you want to create your own Christmas cards, wedding stationery or hand-lettered home décor, or are looking for a creative and relaxing hobby.

Click here for more details.

For more local events, follow this link to our What’s On page!

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Free Children's Event - Theo The Yellow Bird Adventures Children's Stories with free music Free children's Open Door Event between 9am and 4.40pm, introducing Theo The Yellow Bird and his creator Dawn Bosley, who is a local children'...



Event