What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 28.10.21 at 08:53 by Tim Lethaby



There will be a special Halloween display in Penleigh Road, Wells

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

And don't forget, if your business or organisation is running an event, you can advertise it for free with Wells Nub News.

Simply follow this link to our What's On section and click the black 'Nub It' button to get started.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

Come along and be amazed at the Penleigh Road Halloween spooktacular.

Be prepared to be scared, excited, awed and amazed in equal measure, but be there.

The guys have taken a lot of time effort and hard work to prepare this exciting event, so if you are out and about in Wells on Halloween, then the Penleigh Road Spooktacular is the place to be seen.

Click here for more details.

In olden days, All Saints Day celebrated every saint, known and unknown, but the night before was a time for tales of extraordinary battles between good and evil.

This evening of song and story, All Hallow’s Eve, will follow this tradition, retelling St Brendan’s fantastic voyage to search for extraordinary beasts and the Pearl of Promise, followed by curious yarns of a dog headed saint, how a wife’s cooking beat the devil and the uncanny ballad of the Lampton Wyrm.

Your other worldly guides will be storyteller Beth Webb and folk singer Dora Bella Darling.

Click here for more details.

If you have a seven-metre replica of the moon suspended in Wells Cathedral, what better accompaniment would there be than a live performance of Pink Floyd’s epic The Dark Side of the Moon plus other great Floyd songs?

This is precisely what you can expect in Wells Cathedral on Saturday October 30, and it promises to be a stunning show.

Darkside, the Pink Floyd Show has worked together with Wells Cathedral and The Museum of the Moon to bring this spectacular to life.

Click here for more details.

Event