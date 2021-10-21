What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 21.10.21 at 13:11 by Tim Lethaby
As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.
Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.
And don't forget, if your business or organisation is running an event, you can advertise it for free with Wells Nub News.
Simply follow this link to our What's On section and click the black 'Nub It' button to get started.
Here are our top event picks for the coming days:
The Echoes Of Ellington was first formed in 1994 to celebrate the Duke’s music, and to bring it by live performance to a modern audience.
Jazz enthusiasts the length and breadth of the nation, and later on in Europe and the United States, were amazed by the group’s ability to get inside the scores and really bring out the Ellington flavour.
Today, the orchestra is in its finest incarnation yet, with highly specialised virtuoso players on all the instruments who understand intimately the nuances put on the page by the Duke.
From a Swan to a Royal couple in exile; from the Court of James I to the glaciers of the Arctic; from John Keats to Philip Larkin – from start to finish the Wells Festival of Literature is packed with gems.
The programme concludes this weekend and includes:
Dr Lucy Pollock
The Book About Getting Older (for people who don’t want to talk about it)
Literary Lunch
Friday 22 October 12.30 pm
*****
Dr Lucy Pollock
The Book About Getting Older (for people who don’t want to talk about it)
Friday 22 October 2.00 pm
*****
Andrew Gailey
Portrait of a Muse: Frances Graham, Edward Burne-Jones and the Pre-Raphaelite Dream
In conversation with William Waldegrave
Friday 22 October 4.30 pm
*****
Sathnam Sanghera
Empireland: How Imperialism has shaped Modern Britain
In conversation with David Lister
Friday 22 October 6.15 pm
*****
Anil Seth
Being You: A New Science of Consciousness
Friday 22 October 8.00 pm
*****
Rukmini Iyer
The Sweet Roasting Tin & The Green Barbecue
In conversation with Caroline Waldegrave
Saturday 23 October 10.30 am
*****
Jonathan Dimbleby
Barbarossa: How Hitler Lost the War
In conversation with William Waldegrave
Saturday 23 October 12.15 pm
*****
Jemma Wadham
Ice Rivers
Virtual Event. Jemma will now be delivering her talk from the Arctic, close to her beloved ‘ice rivers’. We are confident this will add a powerful new dimension to the event.
Saturday 23 October 2.00 pm
*****
Philippe Sands
The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on the Trail of a Nazi Fugitive
Saturday 23 October 3.45 pm
*****
Veronica O’Keane
The Rag and Bone Shop: How we make Memories and Memories make us
In conversation with Julia Samuel
Saturday 23 October 5.30 pm
*****
Gyles Brandreth
Odd Boy Out
Saturday 23 October 7.15 pm
If you’re looking to get out and about with the family this October half-term, why not make a visit to the Bishop’s Palace in Wells, where there will be plenty to entertain and amuse the kids?
Running until October 31, the Autumn Treasure Hunt is a chance to test your map reading skills while exploring the hidden treasures of the palace and gardens.
Answer troublesome riddles and testing questions to earn yourself a prize! Age recommendation: 5+.
For more local events, follow this link to our What’s On page!
An epic fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and ...