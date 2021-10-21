What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 21.10.21 at 13:11 by Tim Lethaby



The Echoes of Ellington Orchestra will be performing in Wells Cathedral on Saturday as part of the Festival of the Moon

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

The Echoes Of Ellington was first formed in 1994 to celebrate the Duke’s music, and to bring it by live performance to a modern audience.

Jazz enthusiasts the length and breadth of the nation, and later on in Europe and the United States, were amazed by the group’s ability to get inside the scores and really bring out the Ellington flavour.

Today, the orchestra is in its finest incarnation yet, with highly specialised virtuoso players on all the instruments who understand intimately the nuances put on the page by the Duke.

From a Swan to a Royal couple in exile; from the Court of James I to the glaciers of the Arctic; from John Keats to Philip Larkin – from start to finish the Wells Festival of Literature is packed with gems.

The programme concludes this weekend and includes:

Dr Lucy Pollock

The Book About Getting Older (for people who don’t want to talk about it)

Literary Lunch

Friday 22 October 12.30 pm

*****

Dr Lucy Pollock

The Book About Getting Older (for people who don’t want to talk about it)

Friday 22 October 2.00 pm

*****

Andrew Gailey

Portrait of a Muse: Frances Graham, Edward Burne-Jones and the Pre-Raphaelite Dream

In conversation with William Waldegrave

Friday 22 October 4.30 pm

*****

Sathnam Sanghera

Empireland: How Imperialism has shaped Modern Britain

In conversation with David Lister

Friday 22 October 6.15 pm

*****

Anil Seth

Being You: A New Science of Consciousness

Friday 22 October 8.00 pm

*****

Rukmini Iyer

The Sweet Roasting Tin & The Green Barbecue

In conversation with Caroline Waldegrave

Saturday 23 October 10.30 am

*****

Jonathan Dimbleby

Barbarossa: How Hitler Lost the War

In conversation with William Waldegrave

Saturday 23 October 12.15 pm

*****

Jemma Wadham

Ice Rivers

Virtual Event. Jemma will now be delivering her talk from the Arctic, close to her beloved ‘ice rivers’. We are confident this will add a powerful new dimension to the event.

Saturday 23 October 2.00 pm

*****

Philippe Sands

The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on the Trail of a Nazi Fugitive

Saturday 23 October 3.45 pm

*****

Veronica O’Keane

The Rag and Bone Shop: How we make Memories and Memories make us

In conversation with Julia Samuel

Saturday 23 October 5.30 pm

*****

Gyles Brandreth

Odd Boy Out

Saturday 23 October 7.15 pm

If you’re looking to get out and about with the family this October half-term, why not make a visit to the Bishop’s Palace in Wells, where there will be plenty to entertain and amuse the kids?

Running until October 31, the Autumn Treasure Hunt is a chance to test your map reading skills while exploring the hidden treasures of the palace and gardens.

Answer troublesome riddles and testing questions to earn yourself a prize! Age recommendation: 5+.

