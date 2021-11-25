What's on in the Wells area this weekend?

Posted: 25.11.21 at 12:36 by Tim Lethaby



Jack Humphries will be performing in Wells on Saturday

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in the Wells area each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

The first night of live music at The Full Moon gets off to a brilliant start with the fantastic Jack Humphries.

Jack Humphries is an indie/rock and roll acoustic blues influenced singer songwriter from the Southwest.

With a blend of heartfelt original music and a raw soulful performance, Jack has been gigging intensely across the southwest, developing a sound and performance that’s leaving a mark on every venue, with an energetic presence and stomping floor percussion mixed with slower well structured sombre originals.

Established for more than 15 years, Wookey Hole’s Winter Wonderland will have you feeling festive in the biggest underground cave light spectacular.

Come and see the magnificent caves illuminated with Christmas characters on your magical tour.

The highlight of course is Santa. Wander through the magnificent Grotto and be greeted by the Elves before meeting the man himself.

Explore the people and places of the historic city of Wells with this guide and see how many you can find!

There are 26 plaques in all - some a little outside the city centre and some inside shops and businesses.

Locations include the Swan Hotel, Barclays Bank, the Market Place, the Crown, the High Street and Guardhouse Lane.

