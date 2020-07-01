What next for 300 volunteers in Wells after the crisis?

Posted: 01.07.20 at 15:27 by Philip Welch



us on Facebook

Volunteers at The Lawrence Centre in Wells took 95 bags of cream tea ingredients to vulnerable people still stuck in the homes because of the coronavirus lockdown The Wells Coronavirus Network logo

The Wells Coronavirus Network (WCN) has come a long way in a few months but now is also looking to the future.

WCN was founded in March, a week before lockdown as our country faced a pandemic crisis. People were worried and frightened. Action to support the vulnerable would be essential.

So, seven acquaintances met at Daniel’s Café in Queen Street, Wells, formed an action plan, and WCN grew rapidly with more than 300 volunteers and so far has:

• Answered more than 1,100 calls on its phone helpline

• Delivered 650 prescriptions to the vulnerable

• Made hundreds of befriending phone calls to the lonely and isolated

The Wells Coronavirus Network logo

• Provided emergency food parcels to those in need

• Created a website full of information related to coronavirus

• Raised more than £5,000

We are not out of the woods yet; the virus is still here but WCN is asking if its hundreds of volunteers and the growth in community spirit we have seen since March can transform into something of long-term benefit to Wells.

To seek the views of residents, businesses and other organisations, the network has created a questionnaire online at https://forms.gle/QHZdJs4m1vh39cyW6.

Please fill in the form and give your views.