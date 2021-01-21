Wetherspoons in Wells expected to remain closed until April

Posted: 21.01.21 at 10:42 by Wells Nub News



The Quarter Jack in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon says it expects its pub in Wells and those elsewhere to remain shut until April as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The company reports "zero" sales in 2021 so far, as all of its 872 pubs including the Quarter Jack in Wells have remained closed since December 31.

Despite a summer boost from Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, Wetherspoons says like-for-like sales dropped more than a quarter in the 15 weeks to November 8.

Changes that the company said have had an impact prior to lockdown included a 10pm curfew, a requirement to order all food and drink ‘at the table’, and the mandatory use of face masks when moving around inside pubs.

Before reopening last July and August, the company spent £13.1 million nationally on implementing measures aimed to keep its pubs Covid-secure.

A report presented this week to City investors said: "Assessments were carried out to ensure the risk of transmission of the virus was mitigated in all aspects of the pubs’ operation.

"There were approximately 50 million customer visits registered using the ‘track and trace’ system, and there have been no incidents of an outbreak among customers, as defined by the health authorities, reported to the company, at any Wetherspoon pub."

The government enforced closures have forced the pub chain to place more than 99 per cent of its 37,674 staff on furlough.

Staff numbers have also declined from 43,741 last March, with 378 employees at the Head Office and airport sites also made redundant.

During the current closure period, the chairman and non-executives’ pay has been reduced by 50 per cent, and the CEO’s by 25 per cent.

Wetherspoons had planned to draw customers back in the new year with cut prices but instead had to close all its pubs when most of England was plunged into Tier 3 and Tier 4, before the current lockdown started on January 5.

The company said: "The duration of the current lockdown and ongoing restrictions is uncertain at this stage.

"The company’s current assumptions are that its pubs will remain closed until the end of March 2021."

Wetherspoons has planned for a range of scenarios, including one where pubs remain closed until May. It does not expect trade to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2022.

Even so, without the capital fundraising it is currently undertaking, the company estimates that it has enough liquidity to last until the end of the current financial year.

Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoons, said: "After a number of false starts, the hospitality industry generally anticipates a return to more normal trading patterns in the spring and summer, as a result of the introduction of a mass vaccination programme."