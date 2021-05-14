Wells will be looking Sew Buntiful from this weekend as colourful decorations go up in the streets

Posted: 14.05.21 at 12:50 by Tim Lethaby



Sew Buntiful volunteers at the Big Bunting Make last week

The launch of the Sew Buntiful project in Wells is approaching fast.

Installation of the bunting in Wells city centre will start on Sunday (May 16) and bring colourful decoration to add extra cheer as the Covid lockdown eases.

Last week, a team of sewers assembled at the front of Wells Town Hall for the Big Bunting Make to offer the chance for people to cut out and sew some pennants. Training was also offered.

Wells Nub News went along to meet the team and the city's mayor Philip Welch, who turned his hand to bunting making, and the Facebook Live video can be viewed here.

Discounted coffee was offered by the Bishop’s Eye café and Kitty Banks in the Market Place provided free drinks.



Some of the bunting has been made from an original piece of fabric backdrop from JK Rowling's 2003 reading of The Philosopher's Stone at the Albert Hall in London.



Sew Buntiful would like to thank their sponsors: Protec, Basil Powell Shoes, The Bishop's Eye, Wells Community Network CIC and Wells City Council, who have each donated £25 to be spent via the Wells Loyalty League scheme.



Sustainable Wells is sponsoring the Best Upcycled/Recycled bunting with 10 bottles of locally produced apple juice from The Community Farm.

The project has been organised by city councillors Sarah Briton and Rachel Humphreys, in partnership with Project Factory CIC.

“We are celebrating sSpring in Wells with a display of home crafted bunting of all descriptions,” said Sarah.

“We will buntify the city centre as well as houses and streets all around Wells."

