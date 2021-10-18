Wells WI hear about the healing powers of essential oils

Posted: 18.10.21 at 16:53 by Veronica Howe



Rachel Wild, of Wild as the Wind, gave a talk to Wells WI

Wells WI October 2021 meeting report

Another hybrid meeting with most members in the room, and some joining via Zoom. President Anne reminded us about ordering diaries, calendars and tickets for the Somerset WI Christmas carol service at Wells Cathedral.

She mentioned crafting workshops at Keepers, and that some members will be joining the literary lunch at Wells Festival of Literature later this month.

Possibilities for our Christmas meal (traditionally enjoyed in January when women are less busy!) are being discussed with Rugantino's.

On the public affairs front we are trying to support national campaigns at a local level. We hope to support a local refuge for women escaping domestic violence, and have asked the Diocese of Bath and Wells how we might get involved in their work combating modern slavery through the Clewer initiative. The Christmas gift shoeboxes this year will be going to Wells food bank clients.

Janette announced an exciting raffle and dangled in front of us a beautiful Mulberry handbag. Because the bags are made in Somerset the company wants to raise funds for Somerset Community Foundation, which make grants to hundreds of local charities, by raffling a bag with a retail value of £950.

There was quite a stampede of members putting their names down for tickets at £5 or three for £10, so hopefully someone will get a special Christmas present and many worthy causes will benefit.

Our speaker was Rachel Wild, of Wild as the Wind, talking about the healing powers of essential oils.

Rachel told us that most oils we buy contain synthetic ingredients to ensure commercial consistency but that the chemicals they contain can be harmful, so caution is required when burning smelly candles!

The high cost of some authentic essential oils reflects the labour-intensive production methods - rose damascene costs hundreds of pounds because pickers work at dawn, and trees are tapped to produce frankincense.

Some oils are distilled with steam and some, like citrus zests, produced by rolling with cold steel. Rachel told us that 70 per cent of commercial pharmaceuticals are synthesised versions of plants, which she calls nature’s pharmacopeia - rosemary, lemon, Cananga, copaiba, sandalwood, geranium, lavender and myrrh among others.

Some have anti-inflammatory or anti-fungal properties, some aid sleep, or digestion. She passed round some, and people picked up different aromas - it is said you smell what you might need, so those detecting orange might have tummy trouble.

Rachel used to sell products including her renowned facial oils at Wells Market, but now operates an online shop.

Before she finished, she kindly offered to respond to any individual questions from members by email.

Our next meeting will be on November 2. More information can be found on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Wellssomersetwi.

