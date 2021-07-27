A waiting list for new members at Wells WI, with subgroups thriving

Posted: 27.07.21 at 06:00 by Anne Wilson



Coffee meet ups take place every week at the Bishop's Palace

Wells WI July 2021 meeting report.

July’s meeting, which has now returned to the first Tuesday of the month, was a circular outdoor Treasure Hunt following rhymed clues around the moat, marketplace and surrounding areas.

Members sped (or ambled) along the route, which was a very closely fought contest with the winners triumphant by half a mark.

Over 20 members took up the challenge, and then gathered together for a natter and drink. We had hoped to return to the museum this month, but this now looks set for September.

Our August meeting will be an Afternoon Tea in the newly revamped Museum Garden which we are all looking forward to admiring.

We had hoped to be able to celebrate 10 years of Wells WI in style last year - but we are excited about meeting together again without any further restrictions.

The ending of lockdown and friendship are cause enough to celebrate in style so for once we will not be doing the actual catering.

All our subgroups are thriving (although it’s perfectly acceptable to just attend the monthly meetings).

The two book clubs have continued to thrive throughout lockdown but are looking forward to a joint meeting at the Festival of Literature.

Walking netball has kept members moving and we now have a small but enthusiastic cycling group who are exploring the Syren Stones mentioned on the recent heritage walks round the city.

The ‘Bloomin’ Fun’ gardening group has been enjoying tea and cake in members’ beautiful gardens and sharing plants, and a number of members attended a session at a local cooking school.

The photography group’s challenge this month is ‘reflections’. The discussion group are delighted to be able to return to Wells Cinema to see ‘Supernova’ this month.

Coffee meet ups continue every Tuesday morning currently at Bishop’s Palace. Finally, a group of about 20 ladies are looking forward to shaking cocktails, jazz and the ‘Great Gatsby’ performance at Bishop's Palace.

At the moment we are so full that we have a waiting list for new members, but we hope to be able to accept a few more by September.

New women can attend as guests before deciding to join. More details are on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Wellssomersetwi/



