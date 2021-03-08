Wells WI February meeting report: Bunting project and unique customs in the spotlight

Posted: 08.03.21 at 11:42 by Veronica Howe



An original piece of fabric backdrop from JK Rowling's 2003 reading of The Philosopher's Stone at the Albert Hall has been given to the Sew Buntiful Project

Wells WI February 2021 meeting report

Our membership secretary reminded us that, nationally, subscriptions normally due in February will not be payable until April this year, in acknowledgement that activities have been restricted by the pandemic.

Our secretary told us that the booklet of discount vouchers normally given to members at the beginning of the year is available online via My WI.

She also alerted members to look at County Life magazine for how to vote for who will represent us at county level.

Because members had so enjoyed talking about David Attenborough’s TV programme, it was agreed that a new discussion group would be set up so people could meet via Zoom to chat about other programmes or films. Choices will be suggested and agreed on a dedicated WhatsApp group.

The book groups have been enjoying their choices, and members of the new photography group have been sharing pictures featuring lines of all descriptions which has prompted getting creative snapping railway lines, banisters, country roads, tree trunks and the chimney pots of Vicars Close.

Bookings were taken for a cookery demonstration event later in the year.

Sarah-Jane encouraged members to help make bunting for Sew Buntiful Wells, a community art project aimed at brightening the city centre this Easter and offered to co-ordinate sharing materials.

The resolution that proved most popular with members for a potential national campaign was raising awareness of the signs of ovarian cancer, although there was also support for tackling coronary heart disease in women, protecting peat bogs and wildlife, and combatting racism.

Our speaker was Daphne Atkinson who gave us an online talk illustrated with photographs about the unique and bizarre customs that take place all around the UK throughout the year, from the Haxey Hood scrum in Lincolnshire in January to the Allendale Tar Barrels event on New Year’s Eve, with all the ones in between involving people mumming, wassailing, racing each other in bins and wheelbarrows, and doing competitive onion-eating.

As Daphne said, they nearly all involve a lot of drinking at pubs but do raise large amounts of money for local charities.

By Veronica Howe

