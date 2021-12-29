Wells weather forecast: A very mild spell of weather arrives and a lot of rain

Posted: 29.12.21 at 15:02 by The Editor



us on Facebook

You are not likely to see one of these anytime soon. A gritter out in North Somerset December 21

Wells is expected to continue to enjoy mild weather as the year draws to a close, but also to be wet.

Somerset Travel has said that it is unlikely to get its gritters out anytime soon, with Friday's day time temperatures expected to be well into double figures.

It will be, the Met Office predicts, a dull and cloudy day with a few spots of light rain in the morning and early afternoon.

The day time temperature is forecast to be 14 degrees, increasing to 15 degrees on New Year's Day which will start dry and bright, but will be followed by cloud and outbreaks of blustery rain from the west. Sunday will be another wet and windy day with heavy spells of rain moving in from the south-west. Staying very mild for the time of year.

Meteorologists are saying New Year's Eve could be some of the warmest on record for many areas of the UK. The last record-breaking warm was 14.8C on the last day of the year in 2011.

The next cold snap is expected next Tuesday when day time temperatures are more 'normal' - down to 6 degrees.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Halloween Spooktacular 2022 10am-4pm. Come and join us for some spooktacular fun! If interested in booking a stall, please message all enquiries to [email protected]



Event