Wells teenager wins place to play at Wimbledon

Wells Tennis Club player Mark Preston will represent Somerset at Wimbledon this summer.

On Saturday, Mark won the county final beating competition from across Somerset at the Lawn Tennis Association's largest national junior competition, The Road to Wimbledon. He will take part in the final tournament with a day out at the famous courts in August.

Mark is trained by Wells Tennis Club coach Kevin Durney and is on the Somerset under-14s team.

Kevin said: "These experiences are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a great achievement and very well deserved.

"Mark has put a lot of effort into improving his game and is a pleasure to work with on court."

Mark, aged 14, said: "I’m really looking forward to playing at Wimbledon.

"Everyone has been really supportive, and I’d like to thank Kevin, my coach. Now I just need to buy some white tennis shorts!”

Meanwhile, Wells Tennis Club will open its courts for free play, coaching and activities on Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The club will be hosting drop-in free children’s and adults coaching with courts available for anyone wanting to give the sport a go.

Membership will be made free until the end of September for any junior, family or adult who sign-up during the weekend. Rackets and balls are provided and refreshments will be available.

Timetable for the weekend:

Saturday July 31

9.30am to 10.30am - Mini coaching (aged eight and younger)

10.30am to 11.30am - Mini coaching for eight to ten year-olds

11.30am to 1pm - Junior tennis for 11-year-olds and older

2pm to 3pm - Adult beginners coaching

3pm to 4pm - Free court use

Sunday August 1

9am to noon - Join in doubles play with members

Club chair Colin Blatchford-Brown said: “Our open weekend is a great way to see what we have to offer.

“We welcome new players all year round and will have a few social competitions organised this summer.

"If you’ve never picked up a racket before or you’re a seasoned regular we’d love to see you on court at Wells.”

For more information visit www.wellstc.co.uk.

