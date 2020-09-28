Wells supermarket teams up with retirement community to help those who are shielding

Posted: 28.09.20 at 10:20 by Tim Lethaby



Morrisons in Wells has teamed up with Holmcroft Court

A Wells supermarket has teamed up with a local retirement community, to extend its doorstep food delivery service to its homeowners.

Following a successful trial, McCarthy and Stone’s Holmcroft Court in Shepton Mallet can now order their groceries over the phone using a Morrisons dedicated telesales line.

Once placed by Holmcroft Court residents, orders are then sent to the Morrisons store in Wells where the items are picked from shelves and hand delivered by a Morrisons colleague the next day.

Residents are able to check their delivery and then pay on receipt. With their first order, McCarthy and Stone residents will also receive a free bunch of flowers.

The Morrisons Wells Community Champion - the colleague tasked with serving the community - will fulfil the food orders and deliver to the development.

The aim is that Morrisons Community Champions will build connections with those in need of help, learn their preferences and support their independence.

Working in partnership with the on-site house or estate manager, each Community Champion will be fostering a strong support network.

Morrisons doorstep delivery services provide a lifeline for those who are most in need of help at this time.

The partnership will enable Morrisons to deliver groceries to older people, some of whom don’t have the technology or aren’t able to order groceries online.

Anna Lane, local director at Morrisons, said: “We launched our doorstep service for those who were vulnerable and shielding in the early stages of the pandemic.

"Customers have since told us it’s been a vital service and that’s why we’re extending the service to new communities such as McCarthy and Stone’s homeowners.”

David Searle, managing director of services at McCarthy and Stone, said: “The Morrisons doorstep delivery service allows our homeowners to independently get the groceries they need in a simple, convenient way.

"We plan to build even stronger retirement communities with the support of local Morrisons Community Champions and continue to offer a great place to live, for the life you want to live.”